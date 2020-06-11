Resident Evil Village Debut Trailer Shows Off a Dark New Tone and Shady Chris Redfield

Note: This is a developing story. More details about Resident Evil Village will be added later.

We’ve been hearing for a while now that the next entry in the Resident Evil series will be another departure for the series, featuring a particularly dark tone, and some shocking twists, and it seems the rumors were right on the money. During Sony’s big “The Future of Gaming” PS5 reveal event, Capcom showed off Resident Evil Village, which takes place in a snowy European village under the shadow of a large, ominous castle. We see what appear to be flashbacks to another era, witches, werewolf-like creatures, and a whole lot of other stuff you don’t typically see in Resident Evil. A trenchcoated Chris Redfield also shows up at the end and does something…very bad. I’ll let you watch the trailer and find out for yourselves.

Resident Evil Village is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 in 2021.