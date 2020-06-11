Bluepoint Games’ Ray Traced Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 Remake Officially Announced

Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 Remake has officially been announced during the PS5 reveal event.

We already mentioned it on several occasions, but now it’s official – the porting wizards at Bluepoint Games are remaking the title that started the Souls series in 2009, Demon’s Souls.

Bloodborne PS5/PC Remaster To Feature Improved Textures, 4K Resolution and 60 FPS Support; Demon’s Souls Remake to Be Confirmed During the PS5 Digital Showcase Event – Rumor

Coming to PlayStation 5 on a yet to be revealed date, the Demon’s Souls Remake is being completely rebuilt from the ground up and enhanced with the new ‘Fractured Mode’. Check out the Demon’s Souls PS5 Remake announcement trailer below:

Demon’s Souls on Sony’s next-gen console will pack enhanced shadow effects and ray tracing. In addition, players will be able to pick between two graphical options – one focused on frame rate, and one on graphical fidelity.

Down below you’ll also find some fresh screenshots of the upcoming title.









We’ll update as soon as we learn more about Bluepoint Games’ remake. Stay tuned.