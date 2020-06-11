Note: This is a developing story. More details about Gran Turismo 7 will be added later.

A new PlayStation console wouldn’t be complete without its own Gran Turismo game, and during their “The Future of Gaming” event, Sony confirmed a new entry in the series will be racing onto PlayStation 5. Not a lot of details were revealed about Gran Turismo 7, but we were shown some very shiny new cars, and what might be actual gameplay. A brief glimpse at a map was also provided, hinting GT7 will see the return of a more traditional, deep campaign mode. Check out the Gran Turismo 7 trailer and footage for yourself, below.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Coming to PS5, Gameplay Shows Intense Interdimensional Action

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS5. A release date has not been specified.