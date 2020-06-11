Horizon: Forbidden West Coming to PS5, Stunning New Environments, Enemies, and More Shown

Note: This is a developing story. More details about Horizon Forbidden West will be added later.

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of Sony’s most notable successes this generation, and rumors have been swirling for a while now that a sequel, perhaps even an entire trilogy of sequels, is in the works at Guerrilla Games. Various employees of Guerrilla Games have also seemingly teased something online. So, it didn’t come as a huge surprise when Sony announced Horizon: Forbidden West during their big “The Future of Gaming” PS5 reveal event. That said, even though we all kind of knew this was coming, Horizon: Forbidden West still looks amazing, so you definitely want to check out the debut trailer, below.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Is Insomniac’s Next Game

Horizon Zero: Forbidden West launches exclusively on PS5. A release date has yet to be set.