PlayStation 5 Accessories Listings Suggest a Late November Release Date for the Console

The PlayStation 5 console may be released on November 20th, judging from listings that have gone live in the past few hours.

Gizmodo Japan reported that the PlayStation 5 controller charging stand is currently being listed on Amazon Japan with a November 20th release date. A couple of other accessories are also listed with the same release date. Adding more fuel to the fire is PlayStation 5 wall mount accessory by Floating Grip, which is also listed with a November 19th release date on Amazon UK.

While a November 19th, 20th release date doesn't sound too unlikely, we should take it with a grain of salt until Sony finally confirms when the PlayStation 5 releases worldwide.

Even though the PlayStation 5 release date has yet to be confirmed, and pre-orders yet to be opened, there is no doubt that things have started moving. Yesterday, several listings for PlayStation 5 games have gone live on Amazon Australia, including a listing for Demon's Souls which features new screenshots and what seems like the game's official description.

Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end – it’s just another state of being.

The PlayStation 5 will be released on a yet to be confirmed 2020 date worldwide.