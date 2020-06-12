Control PS5 and Xbox Series X Confirmed by Remedy Games; More Info to Follow Later On

Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, developer Remedy Games has announced following the PS5 reveal event.

The Finish developer announced the news some hours ago. Aside from 2019’s magnificent third-person shooter coming to the next-gen consoles, Remedy didn’t provide any additional details just yet. More info about the release on PS5 and XSX will be shared later on, but we'll likely be seeing enhanced visuals and increased performance on the next-gen consoles.

Resident Evil Series Becomes Capcom’s First Franchise To Sell Over 100 Million Units Globally

We're glad to be able to share that @ControlRemedy will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details coming at a later date. #PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesX — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) June 11, 2020

Control was released back in August of last year and recently received The Foundation DLC. The title has been among our best games of last year and the decade. Our very own Alessio Palumbo rated Remedy’s supernatural title with a well-deserved 8, praising its setting, design, and combat.