After over a year of seemingly constant rumors, Ubisoft finally officially announced the Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla yesterday via a piece of concept art we got to see created in excruciating detail. Well, now Ubisoft is taking the next step and unleashing a full trailer for their latest massive, 15-studio open-world game! Check out the brutal debut trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, below!

Damn, looking good! As you would expect from an Assassin's Creed game, it looks like Ubisoft is trying to add some depth to the typical Viking stereotype, but, of course, there's still pillaging and head-chopping going on. Here's the full official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

Build Your Own Viking Legend Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you? Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan.

Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

Grow Your Settlement - Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more.

Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PC (via Uplay or the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 this holiday season. Pre-orders are open now for existing platforms – next-gen console pre-orders will presumably come later.