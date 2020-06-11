Spider-Man Miles Morales Is Insomniac’s Next Game

Not every person on the internet can be right 100% of the time. As we learned during the recent PlayStation 5 reveal event, Insomniac Games is indeed working on another adventure with everyone's favorite webslinger. For the sake of technicality, it isn't actually called Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Insomniac Games is going with a name that more accurately represents what this new game is going for: Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Not wanting to talk any heavy spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man, seeing Miles Morales don the suit is a brilliant shift of focus for series. With Miles' style and choice in catchy music, I could see him becoming a greater version of Spider-Man than Peter Parker wound up being behind the mask. Since this is only a small teaser, Miles Morales' antagonists were shown only briefly, each wearing some purple electric gear and weaponry. There's a great number of villains from the Spiderverse that haven't made an appearance in Insomniac's franchise. I'm personally holding out hope for Techno Golem and the Biohack Ninja.

Bethesda Softworks’ DEATHLOOP and Ghostwire: Tokyo Will Launch As PlayStation 5 Console Exclusives

The trailer for Spider-Man Miles Morales was running on PlayStation 5 hardware, giving players a clear look at what the studio is going for on the next generation of consoles. Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available on PlayStation 5 this Holiday 2020.