Scarlet Nexus Shows Off Its Combat, Freaky Enemies, and Sci-Fi City in New Videos

During Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveal back in May, Bandai Namco unveiled Scarlet Nexus, a new game from the Tales team featuring intense Devil-May-Cry-style combat and weird enemy designs seemingly ripped from a Silent Hill game. Needless to say, fans wanted to see more, and today during the latest IGN Summer of Gaming broadcast, we got another peek at the game. First up, a look at Scarlet Nexus’ stylish anime visuals and action – watch the trailer, below.

Amazon’s New World Demoes Its Intense 50v50 War Mode in 15+ Minutes of New Gameplay

Next up, an interview with Scarlet Nexus director Kenji Anabuke and producer Keita Iizuka, during which they speak a bit about what to expect from the next-gen versions of Scarlet Nexus. Due to translation issues, the interview is honestly kind of mess, but it plays over some pretty good footage of Scarlet Nexus’ giant, complex sci-fi city environments. This is some straight-up The Fifth Element stuff! Check it out for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the official description of Scarlet Nexus’ story:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Scarlet Nexus gets freaky on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 sometime this year.