The Gothic Remake Is Happening After All and It’ll Be Grittier Than the Demo

THQ Nordic announced this morning that the Gothic remake is happening after all. You might recall that a playable teaser suddenly dropped on Steam in late 2019, available for free to everyone who owned any game from Piranha Bytes (Gothic 1-3, Risen 1-3, ELEX).

According to THQ Nordic, over 180K players have tried the 'demo' so far. The publisher also revealed the results of a survey that unlocked after a certain amount of playtime. These results are publicly available in this PDF document and show that 94,8% of the participants (over 43K) are interested in the Gothic remake after trying the playable teaser.

As such, it has been decided to move forward with the project. A new studio will be established in Barcelona, Spain, and fans' feedback (based on the survey and other sources) will be assessed to produce the Gothic remake. For example, one of the most hated changes was the colorful world, and THQ Nordic promised the full game will be grittier to be more akin to the original.

Reinhard Pollice, Business and Product Development Director at THQ Nordic, stated:

We are up for the challenge to develop a full Gothic Remake which will stay as faithfully as possible to the original experience and transport the atmospheric world of Gothic into a high quality look and carefully modernizing certain gameplay mechanics.

The game will be developed for PC and next-generation consoles. There's no release date yet, but it won't be any time soon, obviously.