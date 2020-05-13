Fortnite To Be Available On PS5, Xbox Series X At Launch; Unreal Engine 5 Version Coming In 2021

The massively popular Fortnite is going to be available on next-gen consoles at launch.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Epic CEO Tim Sweeny confirmed that the game will be available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. It has also been confirmed that it will use Unreal Engine 4.25, with the transition to the newly announced Unreal Engine 5 coming sometime in 2021.

We're gonna be launching Fortnite on next-generation consoles using Unreal Engine 4.25, which is going to be updated, which lots of partners are launching next-generation games on, and we'll transition Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 next year and start to incorporate cool new features based on it.

Unreal Engine 4.25 has been launched this month, and it is the first version of the engine that supports the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Some of its features have already been implemented in Fortnite, such as Niagara VFX and Chaos physics.

The Fortnite team has been battle-testing Niagara VFX and Chaos physics, and these feature sets are now in use in currently shipping seasons of the game. Niagara is now production-ready, with a polished new UI and signficant performance and stability improvements. There are also a host of new features, including the ability to create complex, large-scale particle effects such as flocking and chains, and to have particles react to music or other audio sources - all in real-time

Fortnite is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game will be available at launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.