Wccftech’s Best of E3 2021 – Elden Ring Rises Above All

Given the peculiar nature of E3 2021 as a purely digital showcase, we decided to ask each and every gaming editor to name the five games that impressed them the most during the various presentations and events (including Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest). Now, we've tallied the lists and declared the most picked game, as well as the other titles that caught the attention of our editors.

FromSoftware's so-called 'Big Dark Souls' easily won with five preferences. Its gameplay trailer was impressive even for those who aren't devoted fans of the Soulslike formula, showing a clear evolution of what we've seen from their previous games. An open world to explore on horseback, a day and night cycle, dynamic weather, and more options to approach combat situations (including stealth) are just some of the most significant additions promised by Elden Ring. Of course, the hype surrounding G.R.R. Martin's work on Elden Ring is the proverbial icing on the cake. January 21st, 2022 simply can't come soon enough.

We didn't learn much of the new Legend of Zelda game at E3 2021, other than it'll feature proper flying as shown in the trailer and that we can expect it sometime next year. Even so, the brief teaser was more than enough to convince most of our editors (three, to be exact) to include the sequel to 2017's widely acclaimed game in their lists.

There were few proper, lengthy gameplay showcases in any of the E3 2021 presentations. GSC Game World's STALKER 2 was one of them, and it was arguably the most impressive, which is why it's not surprising that three of our editors also picked the game. The level of visuals shown was so great that some fans even started doubting it, though the system requirements recently shared by the developers lend credence to STALKER 2's status as a game meant to be played on high-end configurations. It's been a long time since Call of Prypat and fans of the series can't wait to dive into the Zone again, starting on April 28th, 2022.

Nintendo fans were once again disappointed by the lack of Metroid Prime 4, first announced in June 2017, at E3 2021. However, those who enjoyed Samus Returns had the happy surprise of Metroid Dread, another game co-developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD. Metroid Dread, due on October 8th for the Nintendo Switch, will retain the side-scroller gameplay while adding stealth elements to the mix. The showcase was enough to warrant three picks from our editors, ranking the game second in our chart, tied with STALKER 2 and Breath of the Wild 2.

The first new IP developed by Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years appeared as expected at E3 2021, opening Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase with a stunning if brief in-game trailer.

Even if the studio's reputation was somewhat tarnished after the release of Fallout 76, Starfield still made the lists of two of our staff members. The game, said to be more of a hardcore RPG than previous Bethesda Game Studios titles, will be released on November 11st, 2022, exactly eleven years after Skyrim.

Forza Horizon 5 is another game that was extensively shown during Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, garnering two picks from our staff. Playground Games demonstrated some of the new gameplay features, the Mexico setting, and impressed with the fantastic graphics (even if ray tracing is only enabled in the ForzaVista mode). The previous games were home runs and we expect this will be no different when it lands on November 9th.

Following the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Asobo Studio is now working on the follow-up to the surprise hit A Plague Tale: Innocence. Requiem, scheduled to launch at some point in 2022, will once again feature siblings Hugo and Amicia embarking on a new quest for hope while a terrifying curse hunts them down. Two of our editors just can't wait to dive into this direct sequel.

The closing game of Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase was Redfall, a new open world cooperative shooter in development at Arkane. The trailer (which was clearly not done with in-engine assets, unlike Starfield) set the stage of an island overrun with thirsty vampires, while it was later clarified that the game will retain Arkane's signature hallmarks instead of chasing regular cooperative shooter trends.

Redfall, due in Summer 2022, got two mentions from our staff.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, unveiled during Square Enix's own event, garnered a lot of reactions, both negative and positive. It was also playable in a limited-time demo available on PS5, though, and two of our editors felt confident enough to highlight it in their lists.

Last but not least, Battlefield 2042 debuted its gameplay trailer at E3 2021 during Microsoft's showcase. With this year's Call of Duty still under wraps and the successful game reveal earlier this month, Battlefield 2042 is on the radar of at least two of our editors.

Special Mentions

The following E3 2021 games got one mention each, so we've grouped them together.