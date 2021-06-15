WarioWare: Get It Together! Adds a Multiplayer Twist to the Microgame Mania

Today’s Nintendo Direct E3 2021 show was all about the neglected franchises, with 2D Metroid, Advance Wars, and the focus of this article, WarioWare, all getting new entries. WarioWare: Get It Together! Is another classic collection of wackiness, albeit with a couple twists. This time around you’ll interact with each of the game’s 200 microgames via little avatars, and your strategy will have to change slightly depending on which character you use. Oh, and the game also includes multiplayer microgames for the first time! You can check out the first trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together! below.

I’ve said before that WarioWare was one of the key franchises Switch was missing, so I’d definitely on board. Here’s Nintendo’s official description for WarioWare: Get It Together:

Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames—lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun—solo or with a friend! When his latest harebrained business scheme goes awry, Wario must use his signature style (and smell) to fix it. How? By playing a twisted collection microgames of course! From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare™: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup. Find a friendly frenzy with a mountain of microgames - Help out infamous game designer, Wario, after he gets sucked into his latest creation in Story Mode. Go it alone or with a friend in 2-player cooperative play—a first for the series! You can either play on the same system or via local wireless.

Play as Wario and his colorful crew - For the first time, YOU control Wario and friends inside their own chaotic games. Use their distinctly absurd abilities to take on a rush of microgames. Tip a turtle with the help of Wario's dash or choose Ashley and hurl a spell at it. In WarioWare: Get It Together!, mix and match characters and microgames for maximum fun!

WarioWare: Get It Together! barges onto Nintendo Switch on September 10.