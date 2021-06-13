Forza Horizon 5 Will be Tearing it Up in Mexico in November 2021

Rumors have been swirling for some time that Forza Horizon 5 was further along in development than fans might expect, and today during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase, Microsoft and developer Playground Games confirmed that. Forza Horizon 5 is not only in development, it’s launching this year, and once again confirming rumors, the game will be taking place across the varied landscape of Mexico this time around. Check out the first trailer for the game, below.

Looking good, no? Well, there's more to check out, as Playground Games also dropped a meaty 7-minute plus gameplay demo, showing off Horizon 5's varied ray-traced vistas, multiplayer options, and more. Check it out, below.

Finally, Here's a bit more detail on some of the new graphical features you can expect from Forza Horizon 5, when playing on PC or Xbox Series X/S...

Today, we showcased how Forza Horizon 5 is powered by Xbox Series X|S, where you lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico with its striking contrast and beauty in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano – the highest point ever in a Horizon game. Forza Horizon 5 showcases powerful, all-new graphical features. Experience sweeping vistas and scan the distance to see the adventure that lies ahead. Encounter the smallest of details throughout the world which is rendered with striking realism, down to the smallest details like the light that glows through each needle on a Cholla cactus. Our Mexican HDR sky captures illuminate the world to the point that you will feel as if you are right there. And thanks to Xbox Series X|S, ray tracing is utilized in Forzavista to make the cars look even more true to real life.

Forza Horizon 5 peels onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9.