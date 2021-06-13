STALKER 2 Shows Off First Real Stunning Gameplay, Gets a New Early 2022 Release Date

Despite being in development for over a decade in one form or another, fans have been left waiting when it comes to STALKER 2 gameplay. Sure, GSC Game World has provided some “in-engine teasers,” but no real looks at the game in action. Well, that seemingly changed during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase. A new lengthy STALKER 2 was provided, and while some of it may have still been in-game cinematics, it did seem like we got a decent amount of real gameplay, and damn did it look good!

Framed by a bunch of survivors chatting about their experiences around a fire, we main character Skif engaging in a skirmish with raiders, exploring a creepy lab, scanning for anomalies, interacting with some unique characters, and encountering some very extreme weather conditions. But hey, enough of my preamble – you can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Halo Infinite Teases a Cortana Mystery, Shows MP Footage; Holiday Release Confirmed

Not sure what exactly was going on in that trailer? Thankfully, GSC Game World has provided a series of notes that you can follow along with as you watch!

The fans will recognize the exact location on the Swamps. If you played STALKER.: Clear Sky, you may remember this place. The time did the job, but the tower is definitely still there.

The new fancy detector is called Gilka. Which means “a stick” in the Ukranian.

That fancy thing Skif picks up is an artifact called Jelly. In game, it recovers your stamina.

There is actually a teaser of new faction. You can notice it during the Chemical Plantgunfight section. We won’t say the actual timecode to make it more interesting.

The town in the dancing man scene is Chernobyl-2. The strange waltz-loving man has a hideout in Chernobyl-2. That’s a town not so far from Pripyat you have seen in the gameplay teaser.

The person at the end is Sergiy Grygorovych, the creator of the STALKER series.

In our Ultimate edition, the artifact is truly special. With some high-level magic, it floats in the air.

The building you see on the horizon during the rooftop scene can be found on the official key art. Any ideas what it can be?

STALKER 2 sneaks onto PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2022.