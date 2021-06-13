  ⋮  

STALKER 2 Shows Off First Real Stunning Gameplay, Gets a New Early 2022 Release Date

By
STALKER 2

Despite being in development for over a decade in one form or another, fans have been left waiting when it comes to STALKER 2 gameplay. Sure, GSC Game World has provided some “in-engine teasers,” but no real looks at the game in action. Well, that seemingly changed during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase. A new lengthy STALKER 2 was provided, and while some of it may have still been in-game cinematics, it did seem like we got a decent amount of real gameplay, and damn did it look good!

Framed by a bunch of survivors chatting about their experiences around a fire, we main character Skif engaging in a skirmish with raiders, exploring a creepy lab, scanning for anomalies, interacting with some unique characters, and encountering some very extreme weather conditions. But hey, enough of my preamble – you can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Not sure what exactly was going on in that trailer? Thankfully, GSC Game World has provided a series of notes that you can follow along with as you watch!

  • The fans will recognize the exact location on the Swamps. If you played STALKER.: Clear Sky, you may remember this place. The time did the job, but the tower is definitely still there.
  • The new fancy detector is called Gilka. Which means “a stick” in the Ukranian.
  • That fancy thing Skif picks up is an artifact called Jelly. In game, it recovers your stamina.
  • There is actually a teaser of new faction. You can notice it during the Chemical Plantgunfight section. We won’t say the actual timecode to make it more interesting.
  • The town in the dancing man scene is Chernobyl-2. The strange waltz-loving man has a hideout in Chernobyl-2. That’s a town not so far from Pripyat you have seen in the gameplay teaser.
  • The person at the end is Sergiy Grygorovych, the creator of the STALKER series.
  • In our Ultimate edition, the artifact is truly special. With some high-level magic, it floats in the air.
  • The building you see on the horizon during the rooftop scene can be found on the official key art. Any ideas what it can be?

STALKER 2 sneaks onto PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2022.

