Elden Ring Finally Gets a Full Epic Reveal Trailer, Launching in Early 2022

The wait has been long and excruciating, but today during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, From Software and Namco Bandai finally dropped the first full trailer for the much-anticipated Elden Ring. We’ve seen various blurry Elden Ring snippets in the past, some real, some apparently fake, but now we’re finally laying eyes on the game for real, and needless to say, it looks very impressive.

In line with rumors, the first Elden Ring trailer shows off much larger environments than we're used to seeing in a From Software game. We don't know if it will be a full-on open world, but the game certainly seems to be much less claustrophobic than the Souls games. We also see some massive bosses, dragons, intense action, and really, everything you'd want from a new FM reveal. But hey, enough of my rambling, check out the debut Elden Ring trailer, below.

In terms of story, we get the following enigmatic narration...

Narrator 1: The Tarnished will soon return. Guided by grace once lost. The Golden Order is Broken to its core. Narrator 2: Foul Tarnished... in search of the Elden Ring. Emboldened by the flame of ambition. Someone must extinguish thy flame. Narrator 3: They will fight and they will die in an unending curse. For how else is a champion, or a lord, to be born? Brandish the Elden Ring... for all of us.

Haven’t been keeping up with Elden Ring? Time to get out from under that rock! Featuring a new world co-created by Game of Thrones’ George R. R. Martin, the game promises to be From Software’s most ambitious project to date.

A new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin. Unparalleled adventure awaits in Elden Ring, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment. This will be FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Elden Ring is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on January 21, 2022.