The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 First Stunning Gameplay Shown, Coming in 2022

Note: This is a developing story. More new details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be added later.

It’s no exaggeration to say The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated Nintendo games of all time, largely because the company has been so stingy with information about the game. Following a Breath of the Wild 2 announcement and teaser trailer in 2019, the game was completely MIA in 2020, but thankfully the drought ended at today’s Nintendo Direct E3 2021 show. We finally were given a look at real BOTW2 gameplay, which reveals that Link will now be taking to the skies above Hyrule in a manner somewhat similar to Skyward Sword. We also get a look at some new enemies, abilities for Link, and more. Check out the new footage for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for yourself, below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.