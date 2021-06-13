Microsoft Announces The Outer Worlds 2 Through Hilarious Self-Honest Trailer

During its Xbox E3 2021 briefing, Microsoft announced The Outer Worlds 2 through a self-honest trailer.

At first, we thought we were looking at Fable, then we thought about Dead Space, and perhaps a bit of Monster Hunter, but in the end, it turned out to be the sequel to 2019’s The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2. The sequel will offer a new solar system alongside a new crew.

The Outer Worlds Franchise is Being Taken Over by Microsoft, Much to Take-Two’s Surprise

Check out the trailer below and judge for yourself if this trailer deserves an award for the best trailer of this E3 so far.

New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds. The Outer Worlds 2 is coming...and when that day is closer we will show you more...but until then enjoy this.

The Outer Worlds 2 will launch on a yet-to-be-announced date on both Xbox and PC. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about The Outer Worlds 2. For now, stay tuned.

The original The Outer Worlds was released back in 2019 across various platforms. Check out our review right here.