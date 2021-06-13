Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Gets New Gameplay Trailer; Eiyuden Chronicle Rising Announced
A new Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes trailer has been shared online, showing more of the Suikoden series spiritual successor in development by Rabbit & Bear Studios.
The new trailer, which has been shown during Microsoft's E3 2021 press conference, also revealed a new game called Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, which will be released in 2022. The main game, on the other hand, will make its debut sometime in 2023.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is an exciting new JRPG adventure published by 505 Games and developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios. Featuring a traditional 6-character battle system utilizing painstakingly created 2D sprites and gorgeous 3D backgrounds. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a celebration of the JRPG genre readily associated with studio lead Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and director Osamu Komuta. Eiyuden Chronicles is both a throwback to the classic JRPG games that have entertained millions and a modern, exciting tale of discovery and adventure featuring a cast of hundreds of fully realized characters.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches sometime in 2023 worldwide.
Exploration
Eiyuden Chronicle has a vast world to explore, full of lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves, and quiet villages. Talk to townsfolk to learn more about the region, explore remote locations and fight secret bosses, or maybe just enjoy the gorgeous scenery.
Turn-Based Combat
Eiyuden Chronicle employs a traditional turn based RPG battle system where players take command of up to six individual units against either an army, or a single large creature. Choose commands for each of your characters, then watch them carry out your orders in full motion combat.
Recruitment
Through your adventures in the world of Eiyuden Chronicle, you will meet people from all walks of life, looking for something more. Whether it’s a fisherman, or a baker, or a brave warrior, each new addition to your army will bolster your ranks, making a worthy addition to your town.
