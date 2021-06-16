Official E3 2021 Awards Crown Microsoft’s Presentation and Forza Horizon 5
The virtual E3 2021 show basically concluded yesterday with Nintendo's presentation, the last one on the schedule. Shortly after that happened, a jury of journalists from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, Game Bonfire, and IGN China voted to assign the official E3 2021 Awards, and it looks like Microsoft won the two most coveted prizes: the overall most anticipated game, which went to Playground's Forza Horizon 5, and the best presentation for its joint showcase event with Bethesda.
The editors also picked one most anticipated game from each of the presentations that took place during E3 2021.
Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios
Best presentation: Microsoft: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Most Anticipated:
Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Indie Games: Falling Frontier
Intellivision: Asteroids
Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest
Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom
Future Games Show: Immortality
SQUARE ENIX: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Xbox/Bethesda: Halo: Infinite
Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer
Of course, this doesn't count Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest show, which is probably why there's no mention of Elden Ring.
We'll have our own article on the best E3 2021 (and Summer Game Fest) games soon enough. Stay tuned for it.
