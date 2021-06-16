  ⋮  

Official E3 2021 Awards Crown Microsoft’s Presentation and Forza Horizon 5

E3 2021

The virtual E3 2021 show basically concluded yesterday with Nintendo's presentation, the last one on the schedule. Shortly after that happened, a jury of journalists from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, Game Bonfire, and IGN China voted to assign the official E3 2021 Awards, and it looks like Microsoft won the two most coveted prizes: the overall most anticipated game, which went to Playground's Forza Horizon 5, and the best presentation for its joint showcase event with Bethesda.

The editors also picked one most anticipated game from each of the presentations that took place during E3 2021.

WarioWare: Get It Together! Adds a Multiplayer Twist to the Microgame Mania

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5Xbox Game Studios

Best presentation: Microsoft: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Most Anticipated:

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Intellivision: Asteroids

Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Future Games Show: Immortality

SQUARE ENIX: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox/Bethesda: Halo: Infinite

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Of course, this doesn't count Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest show, which is probably why there's no mention of Elden Ring.

We'll have our own article on the best E3 2021 (and Summer Game Fest) games soon enough. Stay tuned for it.

