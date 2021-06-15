Shin Megami Tensei V New Trailer Provides New Look at Combat System, Demon Fusion and More; Releases November 12th

A new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the game's mechanics.

The new trailer, which has been shown during Nintendo's E3 2021 press conference, also confirmed that the game is releasing worldwide on November 12th.

Shin Megami Tensei V launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 12th in all regions.