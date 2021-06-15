Shin Megami Tensei V New Trailer Provides New Look at Combat System, Demon Fusion and More; Releases November 12th
A new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the game's mechanics.
The new trailer, which has been shown during Nintendo's E3 2021 press conference, also confirmed that the game is releasing worldwide on November 12th.
Description
The latest mainline title in the Shin Megami Tensei series! Since Shin Megami Tensei‘s first release in 1992, the series has gained in popularity for its dark world view, anarchic scenarios, and original combat systems with demons and deities as allies.Shin Megami Tensei V combines the unique charm of the series with the high quality visuals of the latest hardware.
The game will deliver a new demon experience like never before.
Story / Character
The main character, a high school student living an ordinary life, wanders into another world called “Da’ath.” The hero fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a “Naobino,” a forbidden being, throwing himself into a battle between gods and demons.
Da’ath
In the mysterious world “Da’ath,” where desert is found all over, various gods and demons are scattered about, including demons as large as mountains and giant birds flying in the sky.
Demons
As you explore Shin Megami Tensei V's Da’ath, you’ll face over 200 demons.
In addition to familiar demons, several demons newly drawn by Masayuki Doi, the character designer of this title, will also appear.
System
Da’ath, an untamed land, is under attack by powerful demons. The protagonist clears his way through to pursue the truth. Make use of various means to advance, such as growing the power of Naobino and sometimes utilizing the power of the demons themselves.
The end of the game can diverge in many ways. What is the future you will choose?
