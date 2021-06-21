Tales of Arise New Gameplay Video Focuses on Boost Attacks

New Tales of Arise gameplay footage has been shared online today, focusing on one of the game's new combat mechanics.

The new footage, shared online by the Tales series Japanese Official Twitter profile, focuses on Boost Attacks, powerful special attacks that all characters can unleash but that come with a cooldown timer that prevents abuse.

Boost Attacks, alongside other new Tales of Arise combat mechanics, were featured in a preview version I had the chance to try out last week. The demo was short and did not show much outside of combat, but it still managed to make the game feel like a proper next-gen entry in the series.

Having been a fan of the Tales series since Tales of Destiny, I am always eager to try out a new entry in the series, knowing well that I will find all those familiar elements that I have come to love over the years. While we still do not know how story and character interaction will develop in the game, as the preview version was rather light in this regard, the many tweaks introduced in the combat system do break this tradition somewhat. As such, Tales of Arise feels like a proper step forward for the series, even though the low number of assignable Artes and the lack of a guard button do feel a little disorienting at first. Change requires sacrifices, however, so I am even more interested than before to see if the removal of some of the series' staples will have been worth it.

Tales of Arise launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 10th.