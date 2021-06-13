Diablo II Resurrected Gets New Trailer and Release Date; Launches Globally on September 23rd

Diablo II Resurrected will launch globally later this year on September 23rd, Activision Blizzard has confirmed.

The remaster received a new trailer during Microsoft’s 2021 E3 Xbox event and we now have an actual release date. You can check out the trailer that was released during the Xbox showcase down below:

A dark figure wanders in the East and he must be stopped at all costs. Own the definitive remastering of Diablo ® II and its Lord of Destruction ® expansion on 9/23/21 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Blizzard announced the remaster of the insanely-popular Diablo installment during BlizzConline earlier this year. The remaster will include the main game and its expansion, The Lord of Destruction, remastered in 4K resolution with revamped visuals.

Diablo II: Resurrected takes the 2D sprite-based classic and brings it into the present with full 3D physically-based rendering, dynamic lighting, revamped animations and spell effects—all stunningly delivered in up to 4K resolution.† All 27 minutes of the game’s classic cinematics, chronicling the journey of the mysterious Dark Wanderer, are being remade—shot for shot—from the ground up. The nightmarish sounds of Sanctuary and its memorable soundtrack have also been reinvigorated to support Dolby 7.1 surround sound. By leveling up the game’s audio and visual capabilities, Diablo II: Resurrected will showcase the depth of gameplay and hallmark designs that continue to entertain players around the world to this day.

“Diablo II was a pivotal game for Blizzard and millions of players around the world. With Diablo II: Resurrected, we’re excited to bring this classic back to PC and also to consoles—with cross-progression on supported platforms—so that players can relive their memories, or experience Diablo II’s timeless gameplay for the first time, on their platform of choice,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, back in February of this year. “With the new high-resolution audio and video in Diablo II: Resurrected, the game is as fun and engrossing today as it was twenty years ago.”

Diablo II Resurrected is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5/PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2021.