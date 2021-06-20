Xbox Conference and Among Us Top Social Mentions Charts at E3 2021
Yesterday we reported on the E3 2021 peak viewer figures shared by Stream Hatchet. Nowadays, though, there is another very important metric to be considered: the amount of social media chatter.
To get an overview of which presentation and games were talked about the most on social channels, we reached out to Synthesio, the Ipsos Company dedicated to social media intelligence analysis.
According to the figures they kindly sent over, Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase got the most social mentions (about 1.1 million), well ahead of Nintendo's conference. Ubisoft's, in turn, garnered a lot more chatter than Devolver's and Square Enix's.
The real surprise from Synthesio's E3 2021 data came with the games chart, though. Among Us apparently topped the conversation on social channels with over 253K social mentions; as a reminder, during Microsoft's showcase, the developers at InnerSloth revealed the upcoming addition of 15-player lobbies.
The second game with the most social mentions is another surprise. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin certainly wasn't the biggest game at E3 2021 and at least some of its 216K social mentions may not have been very positive. Truth to be told, Team Ninja's game also had a limited-time playable demo on PS5; that could have very well boosted the mentions.
The third place was secured by DICE's Battlefield 2042, which debuted its first gameplay trailer during Microsoft's show.
We've included the full games chart below, based on social mentions gathered during E3 2021. The Top 10 is rounded up by Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Elden Ring, Starfield, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Dread.
- Among Us: 253,5K
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: 216,4K
- Battlefield 2042: 172,4K
- Forza Horizon 5: 154,5K
- Halo Infinite: 146,4K
- Rainbow Six: Extraction: 116,5K
- Elden Ring: 115,5K
- Starfield: 109,4K
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 97K
- Metroid Dread: 68,2K
- Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life: 66,9K
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: 60,7K
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: 55K
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: 50,4K
- Monster Hunter: Rise: 48K
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - The Iron Fist of Darkness: 46,1K
- Far Cry 6: 44K
- Mario Party Superstars: 42,9K
- Grounded: 42,1K
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl: 38,7K
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: 38,1K
- Shin Megami Tensei V: 37,8K
- Fallout 76: 31K
- Hades: 28K
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp -: 23,5K
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: 23,3K
- Redfall: 23K
- Age of Empires IV: 19,6K
- WarioWare: Get It Together! 18,9K
- Life is Strange: True Colors: 18,7K
- The Outer Worlds 2: 18,3K
- Back 4 Blood: 16,2K
- Just Dance 2022: 15,6K
- Babylon's Fall: 15,3K
- Microsoft Flight Simulator:14,1K
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water: 13,8K
- A Plague Tale: Requiem: 12,3K
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods: 13,8K
- Mario Golf: Super Rush: 10,8K
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: 9,6K
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania: 8,8K
- Contraband: 8,7K
- Riders Republic: 8,6K
- Psychonauts 2: 8,2K
- Atomic Heart: 8K
- Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda: 8K
- Somerville: 7,1K
- The Ascent: 4,3K
- Replaced: 3,9K
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection: 3,8K
- Shredders: 3,7K
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: 3,7K
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: 3,3K
- Danganronpa Decadence: 2,8K
- Twelve Minutes: 2K
- Diablo II Resurrected: 1,5K
- Worms Rumble: 1,5K
- Strange Brigade: 1,4K
- Rocksmith Plus: 1K
