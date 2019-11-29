Anker Powerhouse 200 57600mAh Portable Generator with USB-C is $100 Off for Black Friday
Your next camping trip needs some serious power, and the Anker Powerhouse 200 knows how to handle it all. Currently $100 off for Black Friday.
Powerhouse 200 Offers Energy for Days and Features all the Necessary Ports for Surviving the Outdoors
Power bank are cool and all but the Powerhouse 200 from Anker operates on a whole new level. See, it's technically a power bank, but a very big one. It packs 200Wh of energy, or 57600mAh worth of it and you can use it to power up all sorts of things thanks to the multiple of ports that it offers. This includes an AC outlet that can handle 100W of output, a car outlet that can output 60W, a USB-C port rated for 30W, and two regular USB-A ports rated at 18W each. That is a lot of ways this thing can deliver energy.
So, where do you exactly use it? The Powerhouse 200 can come in handy in situations like camping where a charging outlet is nowhere to be seen for miles. Or, you can keep one in your car for emergencies. It's entirely up to you how you want to navigate around with this thing. But the important thing here is that it is $100 off, bringing the price down to a very decent $194.99. So grab yours today this Black Friday and make the best of it.
Buy Anker Powerhouse 200, 200Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator - Was $299.99, now just $194.99
