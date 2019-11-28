Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $44 Off Right Now

This is one Black Friday 2019 deal which we can't have enough of. For a limited time, you can save $44 on the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case.

Black Friday 2 Heavily Discounts the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, Now Just $154.99

If you are looking for the ultimate 'wireless' audio experience on the iPhone, iPad or Mac then the AirPods are the way to do it. But they can be pricey even for the second-generation model. Thankfully, Black Friday 2019 ensures that everyone gets a taste of the aforementioned hardware without dumping in too much money. What used to cost $199 today is selling for just $159, complete with Wireless Charging Case and all.

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip for faster pairing and switching between devices while offering 5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case boosts that to 24 hours. And the same charging case is Qi wireless compatible, meaning that you can simply lay it over a Qi wireless charger and have it charge up without connecting any wires. So, head over to the link below and save $44 on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $199, now just $154.99

