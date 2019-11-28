Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
SanDisk and WD have brought in their A-game when it comes to Black Friday 2019 discounts and offering up to 60% off on memory-based hardware.
Save up to 60% on Legendary SanDisk and WD Hardware this Black Friday 2019 - The Sale Starts Now!
Rather than talk about what's on offer, let's dive into the list itself. Make sure you don't max out your credit card on this stuff as there are a lot of deals out there today!
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD: Now just $199.99, was $250
- WD 2TB Gaming Drive Works with Playstation 4 Portable External Hard Drive: Now just $59.99, was $90
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter: Now just $63.99, was $100
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter: Now just $79.99, was $200
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive M3.0 for Android Devices and Computers: Now just $15.99, was $20
- SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad: Now just $49.99, was $90
- WD Black 4TB Performance Hard Drive - 7200 RPM: Now just $127.99, was $190
- SanDisk 256GB High Endurance Video microSDXC Card with Adapter: Now just $39.99, was $60
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage: Now just $297.99, was $460
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive: Now just $17.99, was $30
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card: Now just $127.99, was $250
- WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink: Now just $89.99, was $150
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 Gen 1 Flash Drive: Now just $17.99, was $24
- WD 16TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive: Now just $415.99, was $600
- WD Blue 3D NAND 4TB Internal PC SSD: Now just $384.99, was $520
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 2TB Internal SSD: Now just $179.99, was $230
- WD 16TB My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage: Now just $429.99, was $540
- WD 1TB My Passport Go Cobalt SSD Portable External Storage: Now just $99.99, was $175
- WD 1TB Black-Gray My Passport Ultra Portable External Hard Drive: Now just $49.99, was $70
- WD 10TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 - WDBBGB0100HBK-NESN and 64GB Cruzer Fit USB Flash Drive: Now just $159.99, was $205
- WD 8TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 - WDBBGB0080HBK-NESN and Cruzer Blade 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive: Now just $124.99, was $160
