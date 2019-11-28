11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649

The deal keeps on getting crazier by the minute. You can pick up a 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro for just $649 today on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Discounts the 11-inch iPad Pro by $150 Making it an Ideal Gift for Everyone

It almost seems as though the iPad is the best thing to buy this shopping season. If that's the case for you too and are hoping to invest in an iPad Pro, then today's a nice day to do it as the 11-inch model from 2018 is discounted heavily by $150. This means that you can pick up the tablet for a starting price of just $649 instead of Apple's $799 which is super low.

For $649 you're getting a tablet that is powerful than most laptops out there and packs iPadOS which is software good enough to help you replace a laptop if the need arises. Furthermore, you get a beautiful Liquid Retina display with rounded corners, a powerful processor, Face ID, a great set of cameras and more. You even get 64GB of storage to store your personal data, which is ample enough for more cases.

I will highly recommend going for this deal right now and it won't get better than this.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (Latest Model) - Was $799, now just $649

Looking for more deals? Dive right in!