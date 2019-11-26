Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]

Start your smart home journey with the Ring Video Doorbell for a low price of just $59.99 this Black Friday 2019.

Black Friday 2019 Offers the Ring Video Doorbell for an Amazingly Low Price of Just $59.99 - Works With Alexa

Ring has managed to make a name for itself in the smart doorbell space in a very short period of time thanks to its simplicity and the fact that it comes with a pretty cheap price tag given the amount of features it offers.

If you have been considering to grab yourself a Ring Video Doorbell, then today is a very nice day to make that purchase as a Certified Refurbished unit is available for a low price of just $59.99, saving you $30 in the process as the bell usually retails for a price of $99.99. Now, since this is a Certified Refurbished product, therefore it will function like a brand new product, so you don't have to worry about anything at all.

There are a bunch of great features packed in this doorbell, such as the ability to detect motion in predefined zones, the ability see the live view of the front door and the ability to have a two-way voice conversation with whoever is at the door. If you have an Echo speaker at home, then you can use the power of Alexa to talk with whoever is at the door too.

