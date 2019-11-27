The big day isn't even here yet and you can get crazy discounts left, right and center. Have a look at this deal on the 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD, for example.

64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Drops to Just $14.48 Ahead of Black Friday, A Perfect Memory Expansion Gift

Having access to a great and fast memory card is nothing short of a blessing these days. Sure, you can get away with cheap off-the-shelf options but you will run into all sorts of issues after a while. This includes unexpected slowdowns, app crashes and even your device heating up only because the cheap microSD card that lives in your device isn't able to keep up with things. So, that's why you do yourself a favor and buy something like the SanDisk Extreme microSD, which happens to be on discount today for the 64GB version.

For just $14.48, you will get a memory card that's blazing fast, able to record 4K videos, can handle loads of apps and data without any sort of hiccup. You can expect read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 60MB/s, respectively. In other words, whether you have a phone, tablet, computer or even a high-end drone like the Mavic, then the SanDisk Extreme microSD card will handle everything like a champ.

Buy SanDisk 64GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - Was $33.99, now just $14.48

