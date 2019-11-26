You can become an owner of a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday 2019, with discounts going up to $120.

Go Pro with Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday 2019 with Discounts up to $120 on Multiple Models

If you really want to go 'pro' this year then it's a good idea to invest in Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablet. It has a large Retina display, packs loads of battery life and features a 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth experience on the go. And for a limited time only, you can pick up the aforementioned pro tablet from Apple with a discount of up to $120.

The great thing about this deal is that the base model 64GB iPad Pro comes in at a price of just $899, which is $100 off Apple's asking price of $999. With that money saved, you can easily invest in something like an Apple Pencil, or if you like, the Smart Keyboard from Apple itself. The choice is yours as long as you end up with the tablet first.

There are multiple models to choose from here, including WiFi and WiFi + Cellular. I would suggest going for the cellular model only if you truly want to experience the iPad Pro at its finest.

