This is an extremely hot deal on the MacBook Air. You can pick up the latest model for a measly price of just $799 for Black Friday 2019.

The MacBook Air is not a powerhouse in anyway. But it is a very portable notable that is capable of getting some serious work done whenever you want it to. Starting at $1,100, it's somewhat priced right too. But what if we told you that you can buy the notebook for a price of just $799 for Black Friday 2019? We are not making this up and the deal is real, and currently lives on Amazon.

How this deal works is that you get an upfront discount of $199 on the MacBook Air. But once you add the notebook to the cart, you have to select the 'No-Rush Shipping' option in order to discount the notebook a further $99.

For $799, you get a notebook that has a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID and more. It's a complete MacBook experience at an extremely low price. You really can't ask for more at all.

And oh, the MacBook Air on sale is available in every color you can think of. This includes Space Gray, Silver and Gold.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - Was $1,100, now just $799 with No-Rush Shipping

