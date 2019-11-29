Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Heavily Discounted to $22 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $49.99]
This is the deal you were waiting for and it's finally live. The 3rd gen Echo Dot is currently selling for a low price of just $22.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Drops to a Crazy Low of Just $22 for Black Friday 2019
There are a handful of platform choices if you are planning to get into the world of 'smart homes.' The obvious one is Alexa, as it's one of the most widely available platform and pretty much every smart home accessory maker supports it. So, in order to get into the world of Alexa, you just have to spend $22 today for a brand new 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker. That's an insane price as it represents a 56% discount over the $49.99 MSRP.
Even if you don't plan on using the Echo Dot as a portal to your smart home, you can use it as a personal assistant for accomplishing a lot of tasks. Want to set a timer? You got it. Want to be reminded of something? You can do that too. Have several Echo Dots at home? You can broadcast anything on every speaker using the power of your voice. It's pretty cool and right now it's insanely cheap too.
Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Was $49.99, now just $22
