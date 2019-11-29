Black Friday 2019 Deals on microSD Cards, From Just $5.79!
Looking for a microSD card? Black Friday has some solid deals from SanDisk and Samsung. You should not miss out on these!
Save Big on microSD Cards this Black Friday 2019 With Deals Starting from as Low as $5.79
microSD cards have gotten pretty cheap these days. But when you are able to buy two cards for the price of one, it gets even better. So, we rounded up all the best microSD card deals we could find on Amazon and shoved them in a handy dandy list. Let's dive right in and see how much you can save on this glorious day:
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 16GB - $5.79
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 32GB - Was $8.28, now just $7.49
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 64GB - Was $11.99, now just $8.99
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 128GB - Was $19.95, now just $14.99
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 200GB - Was $29.39, now just $27.99
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 256GB - Was $38.99, now just $29.99
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 400GB - Was $54.99, now just $49.99
Buy SanDisk 16GB Ultra 512GB - Was $99.99, now just $63.99
Buy SanDisk Extreme 32GB - Was $10.22, now just $9.99
Buy SanDisk Extreme 64GB - Was $33.99, now just $13.49
Buy SanDisk Extreme 128GB - Was $23.96, now just $19.99
Buy SanDisk Extreme 400GB - Was $84.95, now just $74.99
Buy Samsung EVO 128GB - Was $24.99, now just $16.99
Buy Samsung EVO 256GB - Was $49.99, now just $27.99
Buy Samsung EVO 512GB - Was $89.99, now just $64.99
Buy Samsung EVO 64GB - Was $11.99, now just $9.99
