GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
Pick up the GoPro HERO7 bundle for a low price of just $299 this Black Friday 2019. That's a saving of $135.
GoPro HERO7 Bundle Includes an Extra Battery and a 32GB microSD Card - Get it for $135 Off for Black Friday 2019
Though the GoPro HERO8 is available at the time of writing, but the HERO7 is still a mighty camera to have if you are an outdoor buff. It features 4K recording at 60fps, can shoot 12-megapixel photos in HDR, packs HyperSmooth video stabilization and a whole lot more.
Though people swear that the best way to buy a GoPro is on its own. But, if you go for the 'bundle,' then you end up getting a GoPro HERO7 itself, an extra battery and a 32GB high-speed microSD card. These are the bear essentials that you'll need to kickstart your action-filled outdoor adventures, and that too without having to worry about dead batteries. And for a limited time only, you can buy all this for a price of just $299.99, which is $135 off the $434.99 MSRP.
Buy GoPro HERO7 Black Camera + Extra Rechargeable Battery + PNY Elite-X 32GB U3 microSDHC Card (Bundle) - Was $434.99, now just $299.99
