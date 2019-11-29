Latest AirPods Drop to Insanely Low Price of $129 for Black Friday [Limited Stock Only]

Get on the AirPods 2 bandwagon by spending just $129 this Black Friday 2019. This deal is valid today only.

Black Friday Deal Discounts AirPods 2 with Charging Case to Just $129

Right now the AirPods Pro are the hotness everyone is talking about. But the regular AirPods are no joke either. They feature the same H1 chip, a beautiful charging case, 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and of course, the pairing method which everyone drools over. So, when we saw the AirPods 2 with Charging Case were discounted to $129, we took severe notice, and here we are.

This deal saves you $30 over the $159 list price and is a price which you simply can't refuse at all. You're getting the full AirPods experience, except that this particular model does not have wired charging so you have to connect a Lightning cable underneath the Charging Case in order to juice up back again. Honestly, it doesn't make that much of a difference. After all, these are AirPods!

Make use of this deal today and grab the AirPods 2 with Charging Case at a discounted price before stock runs out or prices go back up. You don't want either one to happen, do you?

