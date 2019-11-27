This is a great deal on an amazing mesh WiFi system. The Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System is $120 off today.

Save $120 on the Best Mesh WiFi System on the Planet - Linksys Velop Tri-Band

Mesh WiFi systems are a clear indication where the home WiFi ecosystem is headed. Instead of having one powerful router to blanket your home with WiFi, a mesh system utilizes several nodes to do so in a far efficient manner. And just like a regular router, you can expect some mesh systems to perform better than the others. The Linksys Velop is definitely an option that sits on top of the food-chain.

Usually, whenever you consider a mesh WiFi system, the options are limited to just dual-band. But this system is tri-band, giving it more space to send and receive traffic and lesser congested bands too, which makes it ideal for things like streaming 4K movies and whatnot.

Since this mesh system comes in a 3-pack, therefore you can cover up to 6000 square feet in pure WiFi goodness in AC2200 speeds (867+867+400 Mbps per node).

Even after the discount the Linksys Velop is not cheap by any means. But, if you want to spend money one time only on a good mesh WiFi system, then this is your best bet.

Buy Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System - WiFi Router/WiFi Extender for Whole-Home Mesh Network (3-pack, White) - Was $499, now just $379.99

