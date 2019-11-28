Apple Pencil 1 Discounted to $79 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $100]
Amazon has just unearthed a splendid deal on the Apple Pencil 1. You can grab one for just $79 instead of the usual $100 price.
Apple Pencil 1 is an Excellent Deal for Just $79 - The Ultimate Pointing Device for the iPad Lineup
It's fascinating that Apple doesn't sell a single iPad that doesn't support the Apple Pencil. If you are buying one of the latest iPad Pro models, then you have to make do with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Anything else will work just fine with the Apple Pencil 1. And if you are have decided that you need an Apple Pencil 1 for the iPad you picked up super cheap for Black Friday then you will be delighted to learn about today's deal.
For just $79, you can pick up the Apple Pencil 1 for a wonderfully low price of just $79. For that price, you are getting Apple's pointing device that is good for a lot of things. This includes drawing, writing, taking precise control of what's on the screen and more. It's pressure sensitive, knows when it's tilted and even charges using the iPad's Lightning port, a method which everyone makes fun of. But hey, it's the Apple Pencil at the end of the day, the best in the business.
Buy Apple Pencil 1 - Was $100, now just $79
Looking for more deals? Dive right in!
- Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
- Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
- Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
- 11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System $120 Off for Black Friday 2019
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Latest MacBook Air for Just $799 with No-Rush Shipping [Was $1100]
- Red Hot Black Friday Deal: 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card for Just $14.48
- Amazon’s $29.99 Fire 7 Tablet Deal for Black Friday 2019 is Crazy Good
- Apple Watch Series 3 Discounted to $169 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]
- GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $120 Off for Black Friday 2019 – Multiple Options Available