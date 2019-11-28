Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug together for a crazy low price of just $26.99 for Black Friday 2019. You save $47.99 with this deal.
Bundle the Echo Dot and Smart Plug from Amazon Together and You Have Yourself an Award-Winning Black Friday 2019 Deal
Just when you think that a deal can't get any better, Amazon steps up its game at that very moment. Right now, the retail giant is offering a third-generation Echo Dot, which is the latest one, with its own Smart Plug hardware for a crazy low price of just $26.99. If you buy these two separately then the total comes out to be $74.98. In other words, you're saving big with this deal.
The Echo Dot doesn't need any introduction as it's a smart speaker from Amazon that packs Alexa, a personal voice assistant. The Smart Plug on the other hand is something that will open a whole new world for you in the smart home space. If you have an old-school lamp at home that needs to be smartened up, then this plug can do that. Once paired with Alexa, you can just use your voice to turn things on or off. It can be literally anything, even a coffee maker.
Just head over to Amazon and grab this deal before people finish up the inventory. Go now!
Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Charcoal - Was $74.98, now just $26.99
