Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
The DJI Tello Iron Man Edition camera drone is currently discounted to just $89 for Thanksgiving. It's a perfect gift to make anyone's day wonderful.
DJI Tello is the Perfect First Drone for Lots of People, Discounted to Just $89 for Thanksgiving
There are tons of drones to choose from but the Tello has a special place in our hearts for a lot of reasons. One of those reasons is the size of the darn thing and how versatile it is. Just pair it up with your smartphone using WiFi and you can fly away using on-screen controllers or using a joystick if you have one lying around. And it's fun to fly too, thanks to its nimble size.
For Thanksgiving, you can have the best of Tello at a discounted price. For just $89, you can get yourself the drone but in the Iron Man Edition flavor. This deal saves you $40 in the process and in return you get a wonderful looking drone that screams Iron Man.
If you are interested in this deal, make sure you grab it from the link below. Remember, this is a limited time deal only.
Buy DJI Tello Iron Man Edition 720P Video Recording Drone Traditional Video Camera by Ryze - Was $129, now just $89
