32GB iPad 7 Drops to $249 for Black Friday 2019, 128GB Model for $329
Black Friday 2019 is in full swing and right now you can pick up a 32GB iPad 7 for just $249 and a 128GB variant for $329.
Save up to $100 on the New iPad 7 for Black Friday 2019 - Includes WiFi and WiFi + Cellular Options
It's hard not to like the new iPad 7. It has everything you need for the complete iPad experience and things are taken through the roof once you get acquainted with iPadOS. So if you have been eying one for a long time, then Black Friday 2019 is the event that will help you make your final purchase.
10. 2-inch Retina display
A10 Fusion chip
Touch ID fingerprint sensor
8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera
Stereo speakers
802. 11ac Wi-Fi
Up to 10 hours of battery life
Lightning connector for charging and accessories
Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
For this weekend only, the 32GB iPad 7 can be had for a price of just $249 whereas the 128GB model has dropped to just $329. Want us to make this deal even better? The cellular models of the iPads are also discounted and you can find more details in the Amazon links below.
Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $249
Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Was $429, now just $329
