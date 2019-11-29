32GB iPad 7 Drops to $249 for Black Friday 2019, 128GB Model for $329

Black Friday 2019 is in full swing and right now you can pick up a 32GB iPad 7 for just $249 and a 128GB variant for $329.

It's hard not to like the new iPad 7. It has everything you need for the complete iPad experience and things are taken through the roof once you get acquainted with iPadOS. So if you have been eying one for a long time, then Black Friday 2019 is the event that will help you make your final purchase.

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

For this weekend only, the 32GB iPad 7 can be had for a price of just $249 whereas the 128GB model has dropped to just $329. Want us to make this deal even better? The cellular models of the iPads are also discounted and you can find more details in the Amazon links below.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $249

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Was $429, now just $329

