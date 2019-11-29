GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle $150 Off for Black Friday 2019 [Now $349]

This is the right way to buy a GoPro HERO8, as a holiday bundle. And today, it's $150 off so everyone can jump on the bandwagon.

GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle Includes an Extra Battery, Shorty Tripod and a Head Strap - All for Just $349

The GoPro HERO8 improves on a lot of things which the HERO7 offers. For starters, GoPro has brought HyperSmooth 2.0 to the table which makes smooth stabilization even smoother. We didn't think that was even possible. Furthermore, the accessory mount is now built right into the camera's base, saving you a ton of time if you always find yourself switching between different sorts of accessories. Basically, this is an amazing action camera in all regards and you should pick one up for Black Friday 2019.

But, for Black Friday 2019, you have to buy the Holiday Bundle if you want to save big time, which includes an extra battery, the Shorty tripod as well as a head strap. The real icing on the cake is the inclusion of a 32GB microSD card from SanDisk which can handle 4K video like a champ. Grab the deal from the link below and get started!

Buy GoPro HERO8 Black Holiday Bundle - Includes HERO8 Black Camera Plus Shorty, Head Strap, 32GB SD Card, and 2 Rechargeable Batteries - Was $499, now just $349

