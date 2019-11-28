Black Friday Deal: Magic Mouse 2 $20 Off, Now Just $59 [Was $79]
Stop right there and buy that Magic Mouse 2 you wanted for your Mac. For a limited time only you can pick one up for just $59.
Apple's Magic Mouse 2 Discounted to Just $59 in Glorious Silver Color for Black Friday 2019
There are a ton of mice you can buy for the Mac but nothing beats the Magic Mouse 2 in a lot of ways. Apart from the awkward method of charging this mouse, the Magic Mouse has a glass surface that supports gestures and offers the same fluidity of the Magic Trackpad. Basically, if you want that smooth scrolling on a mouse and you happen to have a Mac with you, then your journey starts here.
Sure, it might not be the best looking mouse on the planet and may not even fare well when it comes to ergonomics, but its compatibility with the Mac really makes every other option out there look bad. So why not save $20 today and grab one for yourself too? Hit the link below!
Buy Apple Magic Mouse 2 (Wireless, Rechargable) - Silver - Was $79, now just $59
