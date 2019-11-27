Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]

The iPad Pro is awesome and you can buy one with a $125 discount if you are looking for the 11-inch model with WiFi.

64GB iPad Pro with 11-inch Retina display Discounted to $674 for Black Friday - Save $125 Upfront

The 2018 iPad Pro is a remarkable feat of engineering in every sense. From an extremely thin design to the Liquid Retina display with rounded corners, this is the tablet which pros should get if they want to get some serious work done. And with serious work comes a serious price - $799 for the base model. But what if you could buy the tablet for $674 instead? With this Black Friday 2019 deal, you can.

For $674, you get the entry-level iPad Pro that packs WiFi-only capabilities with 64GB of storage space onboard. But of course, you get the exact same hardware as the higher-end models. The same display, the same processor, the same swag, the same everything. You even have support for the second-generation Apple Pencil which makes this tablet a joy to use.

This is a limited time deal which I would highly recommend that everyone should consider. It's not everyday that you see a discount on something so great. If you are all up for it, then hit the link below and save $125 straight up.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $799, now just $674

