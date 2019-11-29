Best Black Friday Deal: Unlocked Galaxy S10 + Free Galaxy Buds for $699 [Was $1,029]
If you've been looking for a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 on Black Friday, then this is the deal you really have to look into.
Black Friday Offers the Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds for a Low Price of Just $699, Save $329.99 Instantly
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is an amazing smartphone but the package truly feels complete when you bundle it up with the Galaxy Buds. For Black Friday 2019, Samsung has bundled the both together and took the liberty to heavily discount the two as well. So instead of paying the usual $1,029, you only have to pay $699 in order to get onboard this deal. And the best part? The Galaxy S10 is completely unlocked, which means you can use it on any carrier you like complete with 4G LTE.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 here comes in a wonderful Prism Black finish and matches the Galaxy Buds like a champ. There's also 128GB of storage on board which you can easily expand using microSD. There's a lot to love here and I highly recommend heading over to the link below if you want this deal for yourself.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds - Was $1,029, now just $699
