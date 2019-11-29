Black Friday Deal: Echo Show 5 + Smart Plug Bundle for $54.98 [Was $114.98]

If 'crazy' was a word to describe a deal bundle, then this Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug deal definitely fits the description.

Bundle the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug Together and Save $60

Getting started with the first ever 'smart home' product can be a big step. For some, it's hard to take a start, and usually bundles like these are the way to go. But, this particular bundle stands out from the crowd because it's so cheap that it can spur a lawsuit. That's not gonna happen though, obviously.

For just $54.98, you can get a brand new Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa and the Amazon Smart Plug. What this means is that you get the smarts of Alexa along with a plug that's perfectly compatible with Amazon's voice assistant. In fact, if I'm to take a wild guess here, you'll probably end up investing in more smart plugs after buying this deal. So, let's not waste time, and jump straight to Amazon before the deal expires.

Buy Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Amazon Smart Plug - Was $114.98, now just $54.98

Want even more deals? They're all here: