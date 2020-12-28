Steam Best-Selling Games of 2020 Revealed by Valve
Valve has released the annual 'Best Steam Games of the Year' page, revealing the top-earning titles on the platform as measured by gross revenue in 2020. There are no major surprises, as you can read below.
Platinum Steam Games of 2020
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dota 2
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Monster Hunter World
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- DOOM Eternal
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Destiny 2
Gold Steam Games of 2020
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord
- Phasmophobia
- Sea of Thieves
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Crusader Kings III
- Baldur's Gate III
- Borderlands 3
- Warframe
- Civilization VI
- Dead by Daylight
- ARK: Survival Evolved
Silver Steam Games of 2020
- Team Fortress 2
- Cities Skylines
- Black Desert Online Remastered
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Rust
- Planet Zoo
- Raft
- Hades
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Stellaris
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Final Fantasy XIV
- War Thunder
- Path of Exile
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Bronze Steam Games of 2020
- Stardew Valley
- Football Manager 2021
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- DayZ
- Metro Exodus
- Tabletop Simulator
- Dark Souls III
- GTFO
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- NBA 2K20
- Arma III
- Far Cry 5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Persona 4 Golden
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Farming Simulator 19
- Fallout 76
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- No Man's Sky
- Apex Legends
- American Truck Simulator
- Hunt Showdown
- Wallpaper Engine
- The Sims 4
- The Forest
- Don't Starve Together
- Temtem
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Wolcen
- Dying Light
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Pummel Party
- Marvel's Avengers
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- Age of Empires II Definitive Edition
- World of Warships
- Smite
- Conan Exiles
- Risk of Rain 2
- Fallout 4
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- FIFA 21
- Satisfactory
- NBA 2K21
- Divinity: Original Sin II
- Europa Universalis IV
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Rimworld
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Lords Mobile
- Death Stranding
- Grounded
- Resident Evil 3
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
That same hub page also reveals the top-earning new games released in 2020 on Steam, the top-earnings 'Steam Early Access graduates', the top-earnings VR games, the most played titles as well as those that have been played more with a controller.
