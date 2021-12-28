Steam Top Selling Games of 2021 Include Valheim, New World, and Naraka: Bladepoint

Valve has published a list of 2021's top selling games on the Steam platform, dividing the top hundred titles into four brackets based on gross revenue made from game sales, DLC sales, and in-game transactions registered from January 1st, 2021 to December 15th, 2021.

The Platinum category of top selling games on Steam includes four new releases and several long-time fan-favorites. The new releases are Iron Gate's survival sensation Valheim, Amazon's MMORPG New World, 24 Entertainment's melee Battle Royale game Naraka: Bladepoint, and DICE's Battlefield 2042. Then there's the usual suspects: CS:GO, Dota 2, and Grand Theft Auto V have appeared in the Platinum category for six consecutive years; PUBG: Battlegrounds and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for five; Destiny 2 for three. The category also features two highly popular live service games like Respawn's Apex Legends and Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight.

Steam Global Domain Appears to Be Banned in China

We've listed all of the top selling Steam games in the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories right below.

Gold: Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4 & 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Back 4 Blood, It Takes Two, FIFA 22, Warframe, Final Fantasy XIV, The Elder Scrolls Online, War Thunder.

Silver: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077, Black Desert, Path of Exile, Outriders, Halo Infinite multiplayer, Age of Empires IV, ARK, Stellaris, Civilization VI, Monster Hunter World, Phasmophobia, The Sims 4, Team Fortress 2, Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Bronze: Nioh 2, Hades, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Tales of Arise, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dying Light, No Man's Sky, Crusader Kings III, Hearts of Iron IV, Total War: Warhammer II, Battlefield V, Biomutant, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Baldur's Gate III, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Arma III, Raft, Stardew Valley, Half-Life: Alyx, Football Manager 2022, Terraria, NBA 2K21 & 2K22, Fall Guys, Bloons TD 6, Cities Skylines, Satisfactory, Wallpaper Engine, EA Play, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Farming Simulator 22, Planet Zoo, Rimworld, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Tale of Immortal, DOOM Eternal, World of Warships, FIFA 21, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Days Gone, Dyson Sphere Program, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, SMITE, World of Tanks Blitz, The Bind of Isaac: Rebirth, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Borderlands 3, Humankind, F1 2021, The Forest, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Star Wars: The Old Republic, NieR Replicant, Hunt: Showdown.

Valve also shared the top grossing Virtual Reality games available on Steam. Here, the Platinum category includes Half-Life: Alyx, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Boneworks, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Blade and Sorcery, Into the Radius, Arizona Sunshine, SUPERHOT VR, VR Kanojo, Pavlov VR, and Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.