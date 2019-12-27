Steam Reveals Top Selling and Most Played Games of 2019

steam remote play together

Valve has revealed 'The Best of 2019', a series of highlights on the top-selling and most played Steam games of the year. Do note that this is separate from the Steam Awards, which still have to be finalized.

For our own Best of 2019 picks (based on merit), jump here.

Top Steam Sellers

Top Steam Releases of 2019

Top VR-Only Steam Sellers

  • Beat Saber
  • Pavlov VR
  • Fallout 4 VR
  • GORN
  • Boneworks
  • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
  • VR Kanojo
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • Zero Caliber VR
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Blade and Sorcery
  • Superhot VR

Top Steam Early Access Graduates

Most Played Steam Games - Over 100K Concurrent Players

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Destiny 2
  • Dota 2
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota Underlords
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
  • Warframe
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Path of Exile
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Most Played Steam Games - Over 50K Concurrent Players

  • Borderlands 2
  • Mordhau
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Rocket League
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Rust
  • Monster Hunter World
  • No Man's Sky
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Civilization VI
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • ATLAS
  • Terraria
  • Ring of Elysium
  • Team Fortress 2
  • Garry's Mod

Most Played Steam Games - Over 25K Concurrent Players

Most Played Steam Games - Over 15K Concurrent Players

