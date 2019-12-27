Steam Reveals Top Selling and Most Played Games of 2019

Valve has revealed 'The Best of 2019', a series of highlights on the top-selling and most played Steam games of the year. Do note that this is separate from the Steam Awards, which still have to be finalized.

Top Steam Sellers

Top Steam Releases of 2019

Top VR-Only Steam Sellers

Beat Saber

Pavlov VR

Fallout 4 VR

GORN

Boneworks

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

VR Kanojo

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Zero Caliber VR

Arizona Sunshine

Blade and Sorcery

Superhot VR

Top Steam Early Access Graduates

They Are Billions

Astroneer

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Ring of Elysium

My Time at Portia

Space Engineers

PC Building Simulator

Beat Saber

Hunt: Showdown

Green Hell

Battalion 1944

Most Played Steam Games - Over 100K Concurrent Players

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota Underlords

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Warframe

Grand Theft Auto V

Path of Exile

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Most Played Steam Games - Over 50K Concurrent Players

Borderlands 2

Mordhau

ARK: Survival Evolved

Rocket League

Football Manager 2020

Rust

Monster Hunter World

No Man's Sky

Dead by Daylight

Civilization VI

Red Dead Redemption II

Resident Evil 2

Risk of Rain 2

Devil May Cry 5

ATLAS

Terraria

Ring of Elysium

Team Fortress 2

Garry's Mod

Most Played Steam Games - Over 25K Concurrent Players

Most Played Steam Games - Over 15K Concurrent Players