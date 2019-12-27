Steam Reveals Top Selling and Most Played Games of 2019
Valve has revealed 'The Best of 2019', a series of highlights on the top-selling and most played Steam games of the year. Do note that this is separate from the Steam Awards, which still have to be finalized.
Top Steam Sellers
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dota 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Warframe
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Destiny 2
- Monster Hunter World
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Civilization VI
Top Steam Releases of 2019
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Resident Evil 2
- Destiny 2
- Planet Zoo
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Devil May Cry 5
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Code Vein
- Mordhau
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Remnant: From the Ashes
Top VR-Only Steam Sellers
- Beat Saber
- Pavlov VR
- Fallout 4 VR
- GORN
- Boneworks
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
- VR Kanojo
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Zero Caliber VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Blade and Sorcery
- Superhot VR
Top Steam Early Access Graduates
- They Are Billions
- Astroneer
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Ring of Elysium
- My Time at Portia
- Space Engineers
- PC Building Simulator
- Beat Saber
- Hunt: Showdown
- Green Hell
- Battalion 1944
Most Played Steam Games - Over 100K Concurrent Players
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Destiny 2
- Dota 2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota Underlords
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Warframe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Path of Exile
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Most Played Steam Games - Over 50K Concurrent Players
- Borderlands 2
- Mordhau
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Rocket League
- Football Manager 2020
- Rust
- Monster Hunter World
- No Man's Sky
- Dead by Daylight
- Civilization VI
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Resident Evil 2
- Risk of Rain 2
- Devil May Cry 5
- ATLAS
- Terraria
- Ring of Elysium
- Team Fortress 2
- Garry's Mod
Most Played Steam Games - Over 25K Concurrent Players
- Stardew Valley
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K19
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Arma III
- Code Vein
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Cube World
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced
- Payday 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Planet Zoo
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fallout 4
- Stellaris
- Total War: Warhammer II
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Oxygen Not Included
- Farming Simulator 19
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Civilization V
- Don't Starve Together
- 7 Days to Die
- Unturned
- Paladins
- Imperator: Rome
- War Thunder
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Human: Fall Flat
Most Played Steam Games - Over 15K Concurrent Players
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Conan Exiles
- They Are Billions
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Age of Empires II HD Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin II
- Dawn of Man
- Counter-Strike
- Astroneer
- Starbound
- Far Cry 5
- Transport Fever 2
- Black Desert Online
- Rimworld
- Cities: Skylines
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Dark Souls III
- Greedfall
- Space Engineers
- SMITE
- Brawlhalla
- Crusader Kings II
- For Honor
- The Forest
- Wallpaper Engine
- Chinese Parents
- Dying Light
- DayZ
- Grim Dawn
- VR Chat
- Europa Universalis IV
- Factorio