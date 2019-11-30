Insane Deal: Latest 10.2-inch iPad 7 Drops to Just $229 Ahead of Cyber Monday [Was $329]
The 10.2-inch iPad 7 has dropped to an astonishingly low price of just $229. We can't believe this deal is real.
Cyber Monday 2019 Discounts the 10.2-inch iPad 7 to Just $229, Massive $100 Discount
You thought the $249 iPad 7 deal was a show-stopper for Black Friday? Well, Apple has just stepped up its game and brought the price down to just $229. That is a huge drop! And represents insane value for money on a tablet that is packed with tons of features.
This is what you are going to get for $229:
10. 2-inch Retina display
A10 Fusion chip
Touch ID fingerprint sensor
8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera
Stereo speakers
802. 11ac Wi-Fi
Up to 10 hours of battery life
Lightning connector for charging and accessories
Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
If you are looking to grab the Apple Pencil too with the iPad 7, then you are in luck today as that too is discounted today. In fact, if you buy the iPad and the Apple Pencil together, you still end up paying less than $329 today, the price which Apple charges for the 10.2-inch iPad in its own retail store.
The 10.2-inch iPad 7 represents insane value for money and I highly recommend picking one up right now if you require a tablet that can get a lot of tasks done. You can even replace your laptop with it, and at this price, we're pretty sure no one else can one-up this deal.
Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $229
