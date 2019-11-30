The 10.2-inch iPad 7 has dropped to an astonishingly low price of just $229. We can't believe this deal is real.

Cyber Monday 2019 Discounts the 10.2-inch iPad 7 to Just $229, Massive $100 Discount

You thought the $249 iPad 7 deal was a show-stopper for Black Friday? Well, Apple has just stepped up its game and brought the price down to just $229. That is a huge drop! And represents insane value for money on a tablet that is packed with tons of features.

This is what you are going to get for $229:

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

If you are looking to grab the Apple Pencil too with the iPad 7, then you are in luck today as that too is discounted today. In fact, if you buy the iPad and the Apple Pencil together, you still end up paying less than $329 today, the price which Apple charges for the 10.2-inch iPad in its own retail store.

The 10.2-inch iPad 7 represents insane value for money and I highly recommend picking one up right now if you require a tablet that can get a lot of tasks done. You can even replace your laptop with it, and at this price, we're pretty sure no one else can one-up this deal.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $229

We have some deals from Black Friday that are still alive today. Play your luck!